Police have located the vehicle that struck an Edina High School student who was getting on a school bus last week.
The Chevrolet Malibu was found in Mankato, Edina police said Tuesday.
Police have not made arrests in Thursday's hit-and-run but are still investigating.
The student was taken to a hospital and released with no major injuries, according to a statement from the school district.
The school bus had its arm out and lights flashing when it stopped to pick up the student at France and Halifax avenues. The motorist drove onto the shoulder on the right side of the bus, where it struck the student, a city spokeswoman said.
