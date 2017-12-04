The family whose teenage daughter went into cardiac arrest while having her wisdom teeth removed and died has reached a $2 million legal settlement with the Edina oral surgeon who was performing the procedure.

Dr. Paul Tompach, who temporarily had his right to practice suspended by a state licensing board, and the family of Sydney Galleger settled a lawsuit late last month that had been scheduled to go to trial in May 2018.

The medical malpractice suit, filed in Hennepin County District Court in January, alleged that Tompach's "negligent and dangerous" actions during the routine procedure led to the death in June 2015 of Galleger, 17, of Eden Prairie.

Those alleged missteps ranged from incorrectly administering general anesthesia to failing to provide proper monitoring during the surgery. The medical examiner's office concluded that Galleger died from oxygen being denied to the brain due to cardiac arrest.

Under terms of the publicly disclosed settlement, parents Diane and Steven Galleger are to receive $1,279,600, the law firm representing them $740,000 and the family's health insurer $40,400 for medical expenses related to the death, for a total of $2.06 million.

Tompach, 54, currently is on the faculty of the University of Minnesota's School of Dentistry as a clinical assistant professor specializing in developmental and surgical sciences. The website for his practice is no longer live, and its phone number is out of order.

Messages were left Monday with the Gallegers, Tompach and their respective attorneys seeking details on what factors led to the settlement.

Dental professionals in Minnesota are not specifically required by law to carry professional liability insurance, said Bridgett Anderson, executive director of the state's dentistry board. That said, a Minneapolis attorney long-involved in this area said she has rarely encountered any dental professional in independent practice who lacked malpractice insurance.

The settlement noted that mediation between the parties before the lawsuit was filed failed to find common ground.

After being sued, defendants Tompach and his Edina Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice "vigorously defended the case," the filing continued.

Tompach's license to practice was suspended in January 2016 after the death of the Eden Prairie High School junior, a diver on the high school swim team and Alpine skier, and then resumed under restrictions put in place about six weeks later by the state Board of Dentistry. The restrictions were lifted in late June of this year.

The lawsuit's allegations about what Tompach did wrong early in the surgery in his France Avenue office mirrored much of what the state board investigation determined ahead of restrictions on his practice that prevented him from administering general anesthesia or sedation. However, he could contract with others for those services.

The family's legal action represented a change in thinking for the Gallegers, who came to know Tompach through his wife, the suit noted. The Star Tribune asked Diane Galleger three months after her daughter's death whether the family might sue the doctor, who also lives in Eden Prairie. "No, I don't see anything like that," she replied.

Minnesota Board of Dentistry records show no other disciplinary actions in Minnesota against Tompach, who also performs Botox injections and other cosmetic procedures as part of his practice. He did settle a malpractice suit in 1999 involving the removal of a patient's teeth.