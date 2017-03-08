In an effort to reduce youth tobacco use, Edina is considering raising the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to draft an ordinance and schedule a public hearing on the issue. Should it enact the law, it’s believed that Edina would be the first city in Minnesota to do so.

“If we can have a direct local impact on the health of our residents and [try] to do something that’s positive ... we’ll take that step,” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said.

The cause is being spearheaded by Dr. Caleb Schultz of the city’s Community Health Commission, who recommended raising the buying age during a presentation to the council Tuesday.

“It is easy to choose prevention over such small sales and profits,” Schultz said. “We should be setting an example for the rest of the state.”

Schultz said the commission was motivated by Tobacco 21, a national campaign to raise the minimum buying age. The campaign is supported by Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of state health organizations.

Edina would be one of more than 210 cities in the country to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products, according to Tobacco 21. Hawaii and California adopted the same legislation statewide last year.