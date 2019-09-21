It's not always how you start. It's how you finish.

After totaling minus-9 yards of offense in the first half, Class 6A, No. 2 Eden Prairie found just enough in the second half Friday to pull out 14-6 victory over Metro West foe Shakopee at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

The Sabers led 6-0 at the half thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Jack Casey with 10 seconds left before halftime. Casey finished with 110 rushing yards.

The Eagles' first score came on a 17-yard touchdown pass from David Warren-Mitchell to Danny Frischmon. The Sabers threatened to retake the lead in the fourth quarter, but Eagles defensive back Ben Sather grabbed a misfired pitch by the Sabers offense and returned it for a 74-yard TD and a 14-6 lead.

Mounds View 17, Minnetonka 16: Ben Samuel kicked a field goal with 22.1 seconds left to give the Class 6A, No. 6 Mustangs a victory over the host Skippers. The Mustangs started the game-winning drive on their own 4-yard line and went 95 yards. The Mustangs scored first on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cole Stenstrom. The Skippers tied the score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Lien and then took the lead on three field goals by Pierce Zabilla, including two over 40 yards. The Mustangs cut the deficit to two with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stenstrom to Mason Dean.

Wayzata 28, St. Michael-Albertville 18: The Class 6A, No. 3 Trojans scored in each quarter to defeat the visiting Class 6A, No. 4 Knights. Christian Vasser made a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Thomas Schmidt totaled two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing to Jacob Wildermuth, in the second for the Trojans.

South St. Paul 20, Mahtomedi 17 (OT): Quinn Christofferson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Packers a victory over the visiting Zephyrs. The Zephyrs scored first in overtime on a 38-yard field goal by Kyle Oswald. The Zephyrs' first points of the game came on a 94-yard touchdown pass from Johnny DeVore to Ethan Loss in the second quarter. The Packers took the lead in the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run by Mitch Felton and a 6-yard touchdown run by Christofferson.

Tartan 24, Hastings 17: The Class 5A, No. 7 Titans got off to a fast start and held off a late rally by the visiting Raiders. Brandon Lockhart threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dorian Singer in the first quarter to give the Titans a 14-0 lead. The Raiders rallied for 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Dylan Wagner to Jackson Kirchoff and a Christian Brenny field goal.

Lakeville South 14, Eastview 7: Reid Patterson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to George Brekke with 56 seconds left to give the Class 6A, No. 9 Cougars the win over the visiting Lightning. Willie Bastyr got the Cougars on the board first with a 10-yard touchdown run. The Lightning tied the score with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Max Sherwin to Quintcy Suggs in the second quarter.

Volleyball

Lakeville North 2, Chaska 1: The Class 3A, No. 4 Panthers rallied to give head coach Jackie Richter her 300th career victory. After dropping the first set 28-26, the Panthers won the second set 25-18 and third set 19-17 to advance through the opening round of the Eagle Invitational at Apple Valley High School.

staff reports