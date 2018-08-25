Eden Prairie Police Chief Jim DeMann will retire Sept. 28 after more than 30 years with the west metro department.

DeMann, 56, worked his way up the ranks from an intern, serving in numerous roles before earning the title of top cop in 2016.

“I worked hard throughout my career and took the oath to protect and serve seriously, not only for our citizens, but also for those I led,” DeMann said in a prepared statement. “Police officers and those who support them have extremely difficult jobs, and I want every one of them to know that what they do every day matters.”

An Edina native, DeMann long knew he’d pursue a career in law enforcement. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a criminal justice degree before being hired in Eden Prairie. Alongside his dog Champ, DeMann worked as a K-9 officer there from 1989 to 1997.

Later on, he’d earn an assignment on the Emergency Response Team (now the SWAT team). DeMann also served as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain before being appointed deputy chief in 2010.

In recent years, he’s led the department through an uptick in opioid-related deaths and two fatal police shootings.

Officials have named Deputy Chief Greg Weber as DeMann’s replacement, effective Sept. 29. The appointment continues a tradition of promoting from within.

DeMann said he’s confident that he’s leaving the agency in good hands.

“I will always speak of all the good these men and women do, and I will enthusiastically cheer for their continued success,” he said.