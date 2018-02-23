Eden Prairie senior co-captain Crystalyn Hengler had a limited edition stick that broke a couple weeks back. So, a replacement was shipped to her house.
"I literally just got it today right before I came to this game," Hengler said.
Just in time.
Hengler scored the game-winner with that lucky stick as part of Eden Prairie's 2-0 victory over No. 4 seed Andover in the Class 2A quarterfinal game Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. Off the faceoff, her shot from the point got through traffic and found the net to break a scoreless tie just 1 minute, 15 seconds into the third period.
Before the old stick broke in practice, Hengler scored eight goals in three games with it, said coach Jaime Grossman.
"Looks like that stick's a good stick for her," Grossman said of the replacement.
Hengler had a team-high nine shots on goal. Becca Kniss assisted on Hengler's goal and added an empty-netter with 1:22 seconds to play.
Senior goaltender Alex Dobchuk took care of things on the other end for Eden Prairie (19-9-1), earning her eighth shutout of the season with 29 saves. Andover's Cassidy Stumo had 29 stops as well.
Andover (21-7-1) had 51 shot attempts but couldn't solve five-year starter Dobchuk for a goal.
"I think we could've done a better job of getting on pucks a little bit harder," said Andover coach Melissa Volk. "We did a good job the first 10 minutes of the game, and then after that kind of let off."
HEATHER RULE
