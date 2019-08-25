Eddie Rosario, who hasn’t played since Wednesday, will miss his third straight game on Sunday, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he believes the outfielder might avoid another visit to the injury list.

Rosario was available on Saturday to pinch-hit, Baldelli said, and he could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday in Chicago. The unusual schedule — an off day before and after this three-game series with Detroit — undoubtedly helped the Twins get by without a replacement for Rosario after he suffered a minor hamstring strain during Wednesday’s game against the White Sox.

Rosario missed the last two weeks before the All-Star break last month after suffering an ankle sprain. The Twins are 11-10 when Rosario doesn’t play.

Martin Perez returns to the mound today after two strong, albeit brief, starts. Perez allowed two earned runs in 11 innings, an ERA of 1.64, in his last two starts, both on the road. He hasn’t pitched well at Target Field in awhile, however. He gave up 17 runs in 15 innings in his last three starts in Minneapolis, a 10.20 ERA.

Here are the lineups as the Twins try to break even on their weeklong homestand; they’re 2-3 heading into today’s finale:

TIGERS

Reyes LF

H. Castro CF

Demeritte RF

Rodriguez DH

Lugo 3B

W. Castro SS

Mercer 1B

Hicks C

Beckham 2B

Boyd LHP

TWINS

Garver C

Polanco SS

Cruz DH

Gonzalez RF

Sano 3B

Kepler CF

Cron 1B

Arraez LF

Schoop 2B

Perez LHP