The Twins will not retain pitching coach Garvin Alston, first base coach Jeff Smith or bullpen coach Eddie Guardado next season, a major league baseball source confirmed Tuesday.

Bench coach Derek Shelton is interviewing for the Texas Rangers job, but there is no word whether he would be retained on new manager Rocco Baldelli’s staff.

Back next season will be hitting coach James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez.

Guardado has been on the staff since 2015.

Alston replaced Neil Allen on manager Paul Molitor’s staff before last season, coming from Oakland, where he was the Athletics’ bullpen coach.

Smith joined the staff two years ago.

Third base coach Gene Glynn and major league coach Jeff Pickler were in limbo as well.

Baldelli was named manager on Thursday.

• The Twins bought out the contract options of designated hitter Logan Morrison and pitcher Ervin Santana, making them free agents.