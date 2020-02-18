Ecolab Inc.'s fourth-quarter adjusted profit rose 8% amid an uptick in industrial and institutional product sales, but it fell shy of analysts' expectations.

Executives gave a strong forecast for 2020, but they warned that the sanitizing products company could take a small hit from business effects of the coronavirus. Shares rose 1% in early trading Tuesday.

After the outbreak began in China last month, Ecolab kept its hand-soap factory in Taicang partly operating during the Lunar New Year holiday, a period when nearly every business in that country shuts down. Following the Chinese government's mandated extension of the holiday, Ecolab reopened a plants in Nanjing on Feb. 7 and in Guangzhou on Feb. 10.

It is now ramping up production to meet a spike in demand for its hygiene and disinfecting products, which are sold to hotels, restaurants, offices and factories worldwide.

In a statement, Chief Executive Douglas Baker said, "As we look to 2020, we expect another strong earnings year despite a challenging environment. We have assumed a 5 cent impact in the first quarter for the coronavirus outbreak. We are not yet able to estimate and forecast the impact for the second quarter through fourth quarter."

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the St. Paul-based company said sales rose 2% to $3.8 billion, while net income rose 9% to $430 million or $1.47 a share.

Excluding special gains, charges and discrete tax items, adjusted earnings rose 8% to $1.66 a share for the quarter. That was 3 cents shy of analysts' estimates.

Ecolab said it expects new business, price hikes and cost cuts to boost results throughout 2020. It forecast adjusted earnings to grow 9% to 12% to reach $6.33 to $6.53 a share for the year. The guidance includes the 5 cent a share hit from the coronavirus.

Baker said that pension and currency headwinds will reduce full-year results by about 12 cents a share. "However, we have strong underlying new business momentum and our innovation pipeline is strong, including our multiple-year digital investments," he said.

Baker praised the fourth quarter results and all that Ecolab accomplished. He