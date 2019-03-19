Ecolab President Thomas Handley will step down on April 1, a surprise to the investment community.

Handley, who was named Ecolab president and chief operating officer in 2012, will be succeeded by Ecolab’s global industrial leader Christophe Beck. He will retire later this year.

Analysts had expected Handley to become Ecolab’s next CEO, behind long-time CEO Douglas Baker.

Leaders of the St. Paul-based cleaning and sanitizing chemicals giant said that until Handley retires later this year, he will lead the work on Ecolab’s soon-to-be spun off energy services business. The $2.4 billion division will become a separate and publicly held company in mid 2020.

In making the leadership changes, Baker applauded the work of the incoming and outgoing executives.

“Tom has been a simply outstanding leader in advancing Ecolab’s strategy, execution, talent and culture,” Baker said in a statement. “His contributions have been an important part of our success and will have lasting impact. We are pleased that Tom will continue to lead our work on such a strategically important initiative for our company.”

Handley spent 22 years at Procter and Gamble before joining Ecolab in 2003. He served as head of Ecolab’s strategic planning, president of the Industrial and Services North America division and head of the global food and beverage business before taking the president and COO role in 2012.

His successor, Beck, joined Ecolab in 2007 after 16 years at Nestle. Beck was in charge of Ecolab’s North American Foodservice business before being tapped as executive vice president of the institutional sector. He was later named president of Ecolab International Regions.

In a statement, Baker praised Beck’s “strong” leadership.

“He has done a terrific job in each role bringing great energy, innovative thinking and excellent execution capabilities to every opportunity,” Baker said. “He has driven product development and sales and service effectiveness, strengthened teams and built businesses for long-term success. These experiences have prepared him well for this position. We are confident he will lead the overall business with the same passion, commitment and results focus as he has in each of his prior responsibilities.”

Ecolab’s stock was trading at $175.33 in morning trading, close to a 52-week high.