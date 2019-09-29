Not playing it safe

David Greilsammer is an outstanding pianist with a reputation for innovative programming and unconventional venue choices. He gave a riveting performance of music by John Cage and Scarlatti at the Schubert Club four years ago, and returns with an equally unorthodox recital called "Labyrinth," linking such apparently disparate composers as Janáček, Froberger, Satie and Jean-Féry Rebel. Janáček's "On an Overgrown Path" is the anchor piece of repertoire, and the historic setting of the James J. Hill Center should add an extra frisson. (7.30 p.m. Thu., 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul; $30, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Digital becomes 'Elektra'

Richard Strauss' opera "Elektra" may be set in ancient Greece, but Minnesota Opera's new production uses the latest digital technology to tell its tale of familial dysfunction and bloody retribution. Video designer David Murakami is relocating Elektra to a 1920s film set, with the orchestra on stage and the pit used as part of the action. German soprano Sabine Hogrefe sings the title part, as she did last year at the Metropolitan Opera. Director Brian Staufenbiel staged Wagner's "Das Rheingold" for the company three years ago. (8 p.m. Sat. Ends Oct. 13. Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul; $25-$200, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

A baroque legend

Lyra Baroque's season starts with a program led by baroque legend Jaap ter Linden, in which cellist Eva Lymenstull and harpsichordist Jacques Ogg play concertos by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (son of Johann Sebastian Bach). Sinfonias by his brother Wilhelm Friede­mann Bach and Johann Gottlieb Janitsch are also included. (7.30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Rochester; 7.30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $5-$30, lyrabaroque.org)

Lyra Baroque opens its season in Rochester on Friday.Tom Dunn

Winds of 'New York'

Band enthusiasts should make a beeline this week to "New York Connections," the opening concert of the Encore Wind Ensemble's new season. Eric Ewazen's Bassoon Concerto and Vincent Persichetti's Symphony No. 6 are the main items, with Ives' "Variations on America" and John Williams' "Superman March" among the other pieces featured. (3 p.m. Sun., King of Kings Lutheran Church, Woodbury; free, encorewinds.com)

Lift every voice

The Minnesota Chorale's "Bridges" program aims to take choral singing into local neighborhoods, and this year's project culminates in a concert titled "A Million Dreams in Minneapolis." South African ensemble 29:11 and youth and adult singers from Minnesota State Baptist Convention and Bethlehem Baptist Church are among those participating. (7.30 p.m. Sat., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 720 13th Av. S., Mpls.; freewill offering, mnchorale.org)

TERRY BLAIN