Just in time for rhubarb season, the 2019 outdoor farmers market season continues to blossom. These markets are now open:

Andover Farmers Market (13655 Round Lake Blvd., Andover), 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Blaine Farmers Market (707 89th Av. NE., Church of St. Timothy), 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Burnsville Farmers Market (3333 Cliff Road, Mary, Mother of the Church), 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Excelsior Farmers Market (Water Street in downtown Excelsior), 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Fulton Farmers Market (4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls.), 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kingfield Farmers Market (4310 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.), 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lexington Farmers Market (4175 Lovell Road NE.), 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Linden Hills Farmers Market (2813 W. 43rd St., Mpls.), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Maple Grove Farmers Market (12951 Weaver Lake Road), 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday..

Midtown Farmers Market (new location: 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., Moon Palace Books), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Mill City Farmers Market (Chicago Av. S. and S. 2nd St., Mpls.), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Minneapolis Farmers Market (312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Minneapolis Farmers Market at Hennepin County Government Center (300 S. 6th St., Mpls.), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Minneapolis Farmers Market on Nicollet Mall (between 6th and 9th streets), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market (629 NE. 2nd St.), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Prior Lake Farmers Market (16228 Main Av. SE.), 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Richfield Farmers Market (6335 Portland Av. S.), 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Roseville Farmers Market (2131 Fairview Av. N.), 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St.), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul Farmers Market at Aldrich Arena (1850 White Bear Av., Maplewood), 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

St. Paul Farmers Market, St. Thomas More (1093 Summit Av.), 1:15 to 5 p.m. Friday.

These markets are opening soon:

May 23: Monticello Farmers Market (200 W. 6th St., at the Monticello Public Library), 3:30 to 7 pm. Thursday.

June 2: Savage Farmers Market (4800 W. 123rd St.), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

June 4: Forest Lake Farmers Market (95 E. Broadway Av.), 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

June 5: Eagan Market Fest (1501 Central Parkway, Festival Grounds), 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

June 5: Oakdale Farmers Market (1584 Hadley Av. N., Richard Walton Park), 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

June 6: Elk River Farmers Market (716 Main St. N.W., Park Plaza), 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

June 6: Wayzata Farmers Market (688 Lake St. E.), 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

June 6: Centennial Lakes Farmers Market (7499 France Av. S., Centennial Lakes Park, Edina), 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

June 7: Chisago City Farmers Market (10656 Railroad Av., Moberg Park), 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.

June 8: Apple Valley Farmers Market (7100 147th St. W.), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

June 8: Bloomington Farmers Market (1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington Civic Plaza), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

June 9: Woodbury Farmers Market (8595 Central Park Place), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

June 11: Rosemount Farmers Market (13885 S. Robert Trail), 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

June 11: Minnetonka Farmers Market (14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka Ice Center Arena B), 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

June 13: East Isles Farmers Market (1420 The Mall, Mpls.), 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

June 15: West Broadway Farmers Market (2034 W. Broadway Av., Mpls.), 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Shop by day: These markets are open as of May 20.

Monday: Minneapolis

Tuesday: Excelsior, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Hennepin County Government Center), Roseville

Wednesday: Lexington, Minneapolis, St. Paul (Aldrich Arena)

Thursday: Burnsville, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Nicollet Mall)

Friday: Minneapolis

Saturday: Andover, Blaine, Fulton Linden Hills, Midtown, Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Northeast, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

Sunday: Kingfield, Minneapolis, St. Paul