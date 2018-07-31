About those offseason moves ...
The Twins brought in five veteran pitchers during the offseason in an attempt to stabilize their staff. Two of them have now been traded. Here’s a look:
Fernando Rodney
• Signed as a free agent on Dec. 15
• 3-2, 3.40 ERA, 22 saves in 42 games as the closer
• Has six blown saves
Zach Duke
• Signed as a free agent on Dec. 26
• 3-4, 3.62 ERA in 45 games as lefty setup man
• Traded Monday to Seattle
Addison Reed
• Signed as a free agent on Jan. 15
• 1-5, 4.83 ERA in 41 games as righty setup man
• Just activated from the DL
Jake Odorizzi
• Acquired in a trade on Feb. 17
• 4-7, 4.58 ERA in 22 starts
• Averaging just five innings per start
Lance Lynn
• Signed as a free agent on March 12
• 7-8, 5.10 ERA, 62 walks in 20 starts
• Traded Monday to the Yankees
