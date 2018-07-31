About those offseason moves ...

The Twins brought in five veteran pitchers during the offseason in an attempt to stabilize their staff. Two of them have now been traded. Here’s a look:

Fernando Rodney

• Signed as a free agent on Dec. 15

• 3-2, 3.40 ERA, 22 saves in 42 games as the closer

• Has six blown saves

Zach Duke

Zach Duke

• Signed as a free agent on Dec. 26

• 3-4, 3.62 ERA in 45 games as lefty setup man

• Traded Monday to Seattle

Addison Reed

• Signed as a free agent on Jan. 15

• 1-5, 4.83 ERA in 41 games as righty setup man

• Just activated from the DL

Jake Odorizzi

• Acquired in a trade on Feb. 17

• 4-7, 4.58 ERA in 22 starts

• Averaging just five innings per start

Lance Lynn

• Signed as a free agent on March 12

• 7-8, 5.10 ERA, 62 walks in 20 starts

• Traded Monday to the Yankees

Addison Reed










