The NHL free-agent market has opened

PER SOURCES

Matt Cullen and the Wild indeed continue to talk this morning, so there's a chance he forgoes retirement or a chance of three-peating to return to Minnesota for a 20th NHL season.

I do hear the Wild has gotten back in on Chris Kunitz, so don't know if that'd change things with Cullen if the Wild went that route. Originally, Cullen and Kunitz were intrigued by coming here together, but then the Wild acquired left wing Marcus Foligno and it sounded like things cooled off with Kunitz. But now I hear it may have rekindled.

PER SOURCES

The Wild has agreed to terms with right-shot defenseman Ryan Murphy, center/right wing Landon Ferraro, center Cal O’Reilly, and goalie Niklas Svedberg to two-way contracts. I believe there will be more today -- at least a defenseman -- or in the coming days.

These moves are meant to replenish the depth lost in the past couple weeks.

Murphy, 24, was just traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Calgary Flames, who bought Murphy out. He signed a one-year deal with the Wild and I'd think has a chance to make the team unless another right-shot D is on the horizon.

Taken 12th overall in the 2011 draft by Carolina, Murphy was an offensive wizard for Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League. NHL scouts still talk about his second season when he led all OHL defensemen with 26 goals and finished second to Windsor’s Ryan Ellis with 79 points in 63 games. He hasn’t lived up to that as a pro yet (six goals, 37 points in 151 games for Carolina) and has shown some warts defensively.

Ferraro, 25, is the son of former NHL goal scorer Ray Ferraro, who’s one of the NHL’s most respected TV analysts. Ferraro, whom sources say the Wild tried to claim off waivers a few years ago before picking up Jarret Stoll, twice hit the 24- and 27-goal marks for AHL Grand Rapids. He has scored six goals and 11 points in 75 NHL games, five goals and five assists coming with Boston while playing on the fourth line in 58 games two years ago.

"I’m getting to the age now where I need to make it, or it’s kind of now or never," Ferraro said. "It seems like a really good spot, a good opportunity for me."

Last season, Ferraro scored seven goals and 15 points in 22 games. But his season was cut short with a torn ACL. He has been fully cleared. He’s fast, can play wing and center and is a terrific penalty killer.

"Coming off the injury that I had and all the rehab that I’ve done, it’s pretty safe to say I’m motivated going into this year and really excited to get moving," Ferraro said. "There’s opportunity for me in Minnesota. But in saying that, at that point, it’ll be 10 months since my last game. The biggest thing for me is just making sure I get myself as ready as possible. Exhibition is almost more important now than it ever has been for me. I need to get my feet back under me quick, and not just make it through exhibition, but show the Wild that I put the work in and I’m ready to be back in the NHL and fight for a spot."

It’s believed he signed a two-year deal worth $700,000 annually when up in the NHL with a $425,000 annual guarantee.

O’Reilly, 30, is the older brother of Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly. Cal O’Reilly spent the past two seasons with the Sabres’ organization. He has spent most his career journeying around the minors and has scored 16 goals and 49 points in 144 NHL games with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.



Svedberg, 27, a Swede who spent the past two years playing in the Kontinental Hockey League, will compete with Alex Stalock for the Wild backup job. In 2012-13 with Providence, Svedberg went 37-8-2 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. He won 25 games the following year with Providence. In the NHL, he went 8-5-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 19 games with the Boston Bruins.

In the past two years playing for Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Svedberg went 43-36-16 with a .907 save percentage. Two years ago, he went 29-19-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.