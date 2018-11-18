Having won its first 12 games this season by a margin of 49.3 points per game, BOLD probably hasn't had to face much adversity on the football field.

But the Warriors showed on Saturday during the first half of their 37-7 victory over Blooming Prairie that they can handle it.

The Warriors lost fumbles on consecutive possessions late in the first quarter in the Class 1A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. But each time they stopped Blooming Prairie on downs in the red zone to maintain their 3-0 lead.

The Warriors (13-0), who led 10-0 at halftime, then took control with three touchdowns in a six-minute span in the third quarter. The third touchdown was a 36-yard fumble return by Anthony Maher. The Warriors defense came up with a key interception in the fourth quarter to fend off the previously unbeaten Blossoms (12-1).

"We didn't worry in the first quarter," BOLD quarterback Jordan Sagedahl said. "We talk every week about handling adversity and to handle it well. We did that today."

Sagedahl, a junior, rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 99 yards while directing the Warriors to 427 yards in offense. With the Blossoms defense limiting the Warriors' Luke Ryan, a Mr. Football candidate with 17 touchdown receptions, to no receptions, Sagedahl passed for 99 yards.

"Our team has been so unselfish," Sagedahl said. "We don't care who gets the ball. He [Ryan] told me, 'I don't care if I get doubled up, if it opens up things for others.' "

Dawson Vosika rushed for 116 yards and Gavin Vosika rushed for 68 yards and caught five passes for 99 yards for the Warriors.

Kaden Thomas passed for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Blossoms.