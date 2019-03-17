NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Michael Graham’s power-play goal 53 seconds into overtime propelled Notre Dame to a 2-1 win over the Gophers in its Big Ten hockey semifinal at the Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday and a berth in next weekend’s conference championship game.

The win keeps the Irish’s hopes of an NCAA tournament berth alive while likely scuttling similar ambitions for the Gophers, who had won five straight games and seven of their last eight.

With Gophers captain Tyler Sheehy in the penalty box serving a hooking minor, Graham, a freshman from Eden Prairie, wheeled and fired a wrist shot that sailed over the blocker of goaltender Mat Robson for his team-best 12th goal of the season.

A lively, near-capacity crowd of nearly 4,900 fans had barely settled into its seats when a centering pass by Notre Dame’s Mike O’Leary careened off linemate Cam Morrison’s arm as he drove toward the net and richocheted over Robson’s left shoulder two minutes into the game for an early 1-0 lead.

The Gophers withstood nearly six minutes of sustained Irish pressure before registering their first shot on goal. Fortunately for the visitors, that drive from the right point by defenseman Ben Brinkman caromed off the skate of forward Sampo Ranta and between the legs of Notre Dame goaltender to even the score 5:44 into the first period.

Robson made 35 saves for the Gophers, including 16 in the first period. Morris stopped 25 shots for the Irish.

With the win, Notre Dame advances to the Big Ten playoff title game against the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Penn State-Ohio State game. If the regular-season champion Buckeyes win, the Irish will travel to Columbus next Saturday for a chance to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. If the Nittany Lions win, the Irish will host Saturday’s league final.