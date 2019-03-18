The NCAA women’s basketball tournament field was accidentally revealed a few hours early Monday, and to little surprise, the Gophers were not included in the 64-team field.

The Gophers won 20 games in Lindsay Whalen’s first season as coach, but their relatively weak nonconference schedule meant they appeared to have little chance of a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth. That was confirmed Monday afternoon, when a blunder by ESPN revealed the tournament field online at 2:15 p.m. The selection show was scheduled for 6 p.m.

Big Ten tournament champion Iowa got a No. 2 seed. Maryland got a No. 3 seed, Rutgers a No. 7, Michigan a No. 8, Michigan State a No. 9 and Indiana a No. 10.

The 64-team Women’s NIT field will be announced Monday night, and the Gophers are expected to be included in that.