An SUV driver has pleaded guilty and admitted to being under the influence of a prescription sleeping pill when she fatally struck a woman on foot at a well-traveled Duluth intersection.

Theresa Katzmark, 49, of Superior, Wis., entered her plea Monday in St. Louis County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 62-year-old Donna R. Estrem on April 4.

Answering questions from the prosecution in court, Katzmark acknowledged having taken Ambien some time before hitting Estrem and then losing control of her vehicle, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

“I put the vehicle into the wrong gear,” the newspaper quoted Katzmark as saying. “I thought I put it in reverse, but I put it in drive and hit the gas.”

Katzmark hit Estrem about 12:40 p.m. at London Road at 40th Avenue E. A witness reported seeing Katzmark speaking with Estrem before the crash while the SUV was stopped on the grass just outside the Ecumen Lakeshore senior living complex.

Estrem walked away, the witness said, and that’s when the SUV backed up, then lurched forward and slammed Estrem into an electrical box.

Donna Estrem

In a letter written to the court this week, Katzmark’s mother said that “Theresa and our entire family are so sorry for this tragic accident.”

Judith Stefans added that her daughter has never been in trouble before and “has worked the last 17 years as a trauma nurse at Essentia [Health in the Duluth area] and continues to work there now.”

Katzmark’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.