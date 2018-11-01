A dump truck crash took down power poles early Thursday in the east metro, and nearly 1,800 customers lost their electricity, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Concord Boulevard between Dawn Avenue and 66th Street, police said.

That stretch of Concord is closed until further notice, according to police, who are asking motorists to stay out of the area as cleanup continues on this major artery.

"Concord Blvd. will remain closed for a while as Xcel Energy and CenturyLink continue to repair the lines," a social media posting from police read. "At this time, we are not sure how long that will take and we appreciate everyone's patience."

The truck toppled four power poles, said Xcel spokesman Matthew Lindstrom.

Roughly 1,500 customers who had lost power have had their service restored, while nearly 300 others are still lacking electricity as crews work on repairs, Lindstrom said.

