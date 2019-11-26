– Dozens of people turned out Monday night to weigh in on an ordinance that would require retailers to charge a 5-cent fee for plastic bags.

The City Council was expected to vote on the measure a week after Minneapolis approved a similar charge.

By mid-evening, council members were still listening to residents make their cases to their elected officials. All but one man urged support of the fee for the sake of sustainability.

For weeks, residents have e-mailed the council and spoken at meetings. Supporters said it would help reduce pollution and encourage consumers to bring reusable shopping bags to stores.

"We need to do this for present and future generations, who deserve clean air, water and land," said Jane Hovland, a member of the Bag It Duluth campaign, which pushed for the city to take up the issue. Many fellow Bag It members evoked Duluth's position on Lake Superior as a reason the city should show environmental leadership.

Some opponents argued the decision to give out plastic bags should be left up to stores, not dictated by local government. Others said the fee would put Duluth businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

"I see it as a potential burden on retailers but more so on our guests, our customers shopping," Kevin Green, general manager at the West Duluth Menards, said at the Nov. 12 council meeting.

In 2017, Minneapolis and Duluth saw movements to curb the use of plastic bags fizzle at least in part because of resistance from grocers and other retailers. Duluth was the first to revive efforts to address the matter at the city level when council member Em Westerlund introduced the 5-cent-fee ordinance in September.

A vote on the Duluth ordinance was delayed until Monday while council members waited to make sure the fee, which would be kept by stores, is tax-exempt.

Several local governments across the country have already imposed similar fees or banned plastic bags altogether. Minneapolis' fee, which takes effect Jan. 1, applies to both paper and plastic bags.

Some local retailers are taking matters into their own hands, like the Whole Foods Co-Op, which announced last month that it would start charging 5 cents for paper bags at its two grocery stores starting in 2020. It hasn't offered plastic bags to customers since it opened in the 1970s, said Hillary Heinz, the co-op's marketing manager.

"We're not looking to make money. We kind of hope that we don't have to charge that fee very much," Heinz said.

The ordinance contains exceptions for plastic bags used to keep meat and produce separate, carry prescription drugs or takeout foods, or protect products like newspapers and dry-cleaning. It also waives the charge for low-income shoppers participating in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Women, Infants & Children programs.

The policy would take effect April 1 so the city can educate businesses and give them time to adjust. Retailers who do not comply with the ordinance could be charged an initial fine of $100.