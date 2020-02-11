– After hearing hundreds of parents’ outcries about proposed changes to public school boundaries, the school board is discussing whether to postpone the redrawing process.

At the school board business committee’s meeting Tuesday afternoon, Duluth school administrators will recommend that board members delay shifting the city’s high school and middle school boundary line until more research can be done.

According to the agenda for the meeting, district administrators are also recommending that the board move forward with conversations about adjustments to Duluth’s elementary school boundaries and immersion program sites, with the goal of implementing those changes in the fall of 2021.

“The scenarios have a lot to consider and with many implications,” the administration’s recommendation says. “Some elements are more easily implemented than others and it may be too much to do all at once.”

School board member Alanna Oswald said this recommendation was spurred in part by suggestions from multiple board members, including herself, that the district needs more time to consider options beyond some of the scenarios currently being discussed.

The school board could vote on a resolution or issue a statement in the future dictating any decision they reach regarding the timing of the boundary study.

School board member Paul Sandholm echoed some of Oswald’s concerns, saying that he worries rushing into sweeping boundary changes could “create more divisiveness and create bigger problems for the school district.”

“I want us to approach this a little more cautiously, a little more appropriately, so it doesn’t do long-term damage to the district,” he said.

Duluth hired a consulting firm last spring to research and recommend changes to Duluth’s school boundaries. The company, Cooperative Strategies, released three proposed scenarios last month that would shuffle students around the district to address overcrowding problems, demographic disparities and questions about space for the growing Spanish and Ojibwe immersion programs.

The school board’s business committee meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of Historic Old Central High School.