– Spirit Mountain’s financial woes run much deeper than the $235,000 bailout the Duluth City Council will consider for the local ski hill Monday night.

Annual skier visits have been falling for a decade, and the number of season passes sold has dropped nearly 40% since 2009, according to city reports. In recent years the mountain’s expenses have exceeded its revenue even with city tourism tax support, forcing it to draw down cash balances, state Auditor documents show.

So when the Amsoil Snocross National race had to be canceled due to the Thanksgiving weekend blizzard, there wasn’t much room in the budget to absorb the losses.

Executive Director Brandy Ream told the Duluth City Council on Thursday that upon seeing the forecast for that fateful weekend, “My first immediate thought was: ‘This is going to be the demise of Spirit Mountain.’ ”

Ream said without a cash infusion of $235,000 to cover the losses from the snowed-out event, the mountain would close.

Spirit Mountain has already budgeted a $388,500 loss for this season including depreciation, and that assumes a 10% increase in revenue over last season. Last season’s net loss was estimated at more than half a million dollars.

Ream did not immediately respond to questions about the operation’s long-term viability on Monday.

Council Member Gary Anderson said the community needs to find out: “What’s the conversation we need to have so we have a clear path moving forward for this operation?”

Council President Noah Hobbs said that Spirit Mountain provides a “significant value” for the entire city.

“It drives hotel stays, it provides a place for our high schools to practice their snow sports,” he said.

Because the city’s subsidy comes from tourism taxes and not from the same pot of money that pays for police or plows, Hobbs said it is a justifiable expense.

There remains the question of planning for and avoiding financial emergencies like this, and Hobbs said he’d like to see a City Council member or city staff on Spirit Mountain’s board of directors, as is the case with the zoo and aquarium, other major recipients of tourism tax dollars.

Spirit Mountain received $420,000 from the city for this season.

If the additional $235,000 were approved, it would come from excess tourism tax dollars that had not been set aside for other projects.

Many residents sent e-mails to the City Council supporting the emergency subsidy on Monday, saying they grew up on the mountain, send their kids there or moved to town for it.

“I hope to see Spirit Mountain become financially sustainable without requiring assistance from the city,” wrote Jaron Cramer. “However, until that becomes a reality, I urge you to take the necessary measures to ensure their operations continue without interruption. Our city is better for it.”