DULUTH — The Duluth School District’s only black principal filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday alleging the district and its top leaders discriminated and retaliated against her in what the suit calls “transparent efforts to chill her speech and to undermine her ability to lead and make change where it is so desperately needed.”

Tonya Sconiers, who until this summer was principal of Denfeld High School, had been a vocal critic of district policies and an advocate for equity between the two high schools.

Denfeld, on the west side of the city, is more diverse and lower-income than East High School.

“Principal Sconiers isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers (respectfully and

strategically) with her oft-recited refrain: ‘equal is not equitable,’ ” reads the lawsuit. “When she speaks, she is usually noticed and heard — she’s a strong, charismatic, and gregarious black woman in a largely white part of the country.”

The suit adds to a growing list of controversies at the district, which saw a school board member quit last week as it searches for a new superintendent to replace Bill Gronseth, who will retire at the end of the year.

At a news conference Monday morning Sconiers said in a statement: “It saddens me that the District attempted to silence me by threatening me, then suspending me, and now firing me. It saddens me that the district would rather retaliate and discriminate than listen.”