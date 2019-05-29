Police in Duluth are pleading with the public to stop fueling rumors on social media about the Memorial Day shooting death of a teenager at a home, cautioning that such behavior could compromise their ability to investigate the case.

Ausineese Aubin Dufault, 16, was shot in the head about 2:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. Third Street, police said Tuesday.

Police have yet to disclose what led to Dufault’s death, and no arrests have been announced. Police did say their investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, police said, “We ask that people allow us to complete an accurate and thorough investigation and refrain from spreading rumors via social media.”

Police went on to explain that the release of specifics about the death of Dufault, who is from the Duluth area, have been limited “to ensure the validity of the information we receive and to not negatively impact the investigation.”

Police spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook said Wednesday that many commenters on Duluth news media websites “are drawing their own conclusions and calling it a homicide. ... We’re not sure.”

In the meantime, 100 or more people marched in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near where Dufault was shot. Drumbeats and chants echoed from amid the gathering as part of an American Indian ceremony organized by Gitchigumi Scouts, a small group dedicated to patrolling and searching for missing and slain indigenous women and relatives. Dufault was a member of the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Dufault, whose 17th birthday would have been Thursday, has had earlier run-ins with the law. Hornibrook said Dufault had been arrested at the same home in April and was charged with shooting at a female who was getting into a car.

In that incident, a bullet ricocheted off the car and hit the female’s head, Hornibrook said.