The Duluth Marshall girls’ basketball team held off Cloquet 49-43 Thursday night to improve to 4-0 in the Lake Superior Conference. The four-game winning streak is a drastic turnaround from the 88-game conference losing streak the Hilltoppers carried into the season.

Marshall lost every conference game for 11 seasons. The program's last victory was Jan. 25, 2005, according to coach Adam Johnson. His team is 12-3 overall this season.

The girls snapped the long losing streak Dec. 13 with a 55-46 victory over Proctor. The Hilltoppers also have wins against Superior, Ashland and Cloquet. They play out of conference Friday night against Mora.

Marshall’s next conference game is Feb. 7 against rival Duluth Denfeld. Two days later, the Hilltoppers visit defending conference champion Hermantown (14-3).

Ashland coach Brett Gunderson told the Ashland Daily Press that the Hilltoppers have “good balance” and “a couple of girls in the 6-foot range.”

This appears to be right combination to end 11 years of disappointment.