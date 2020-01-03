– Authorities in California have arrested a Duluth man wanted on murder charges involving a drug overdose death. Deshaun Clay Robinson, 20, is being held at the Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition to Minnesota, the Duluth Police Department said on Friday.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office charged Robinson last month with third-degree aiding and abetting murder in the 2017 opioid overdose death of 30-year-old Samuel James O’Leary.

On Dec. 4, 2017, O’Leary was found dead at a Rice Lake residence, and an autopsy showed a fentanyl overdose was the cause, according to police.

Robinson is the second suspect charged in relation to O’Leary’s death. In November 2018 Joanne Rose Smith, 46, of Duluth was charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

Smith had been selling heroin to O’Leary for a month and “if she had known it was fentanyl she wouldn’t have given it to him,” according to charges.

Smith told investigators she “had arranged the purchase of the controlled substance ... which was delivered by Robinson,” charges state.

There were more than 20 opioid-related overdose deaths in St. Louis County last year, Duluth police said.

Those seeking help with opioid addiction are encouraged to call Duluth’s opioid hotline at 218-730-4009.