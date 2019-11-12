DULUTH — Come spring, the city could see an uptick in those pedaling around town thanks to a bike-share program a local nonprofit is hoping to launch.

Zeitgeist, an arts and community development organization, is planning to start Duluth's first bike-share system with stations in downtown, Canal Park and Lincoln Park. The group has requested $60,000 from the city's tourism tax dollars and hopes to solicit more funds through corporate sponsorships and individual donations.

Tony Cueno, Zeitgeist's executive director, said the program would cater to both tourists and locals, providing an option for those seeking a recreational bike ride and those desiring an alternate mode of transport across town.

"We want a transportation system that works for all users, whether they're eight years old or 88 years old," Cueno said. "Having more people using multiple modes of transportation helps us as a community shift our thinking when we're making design decisions about how to accommodate all users of the transportation system."

In its application for tourism tax funds, Zeitgeist said the timing of the bike share launch would correspond with major construction projects — like the Superior Street renovations and the Twin Ports Interchange project on I-35 slated to start next year — that will complicate driving in parts of the city.

Duluth has long discussed following cities across the country with bike-share programs, including Minneapolis and some of its suburbs. The bikes could look familiar to those who have pedaled in Duluth's twin port: Superior launched a bike-share program in September 2018 using the vendor Zagster, the same company Duluth is likely to partner with.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the Wisconsin city's bikes have been ridden a total of 816 times since its program's initiation, a number he is pleased with. Superior has a total of 20 bikes spread between four Zagster stations — one on Barker's Island and one on the Millennium Trail Head, both geared toward recreational bikers, and as well as at City Center Park and the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus, which Paine said are used more for practical transportation purposes.

"We know it's working for a lot of people," Paine said. "It's grown pretty significantly over the first year. Overall, it's been pretty great."

Superior's program cost $72,000 for its first two-year contract, an amount that is split between the city and corporate sponsors Enbridge, Essentia Health, Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power

For its first year or two, Zeitgeist is looking at an annual cost of about $60,000 to pay for five docking stations in Duluth that are mostly by the lake — away from some of the city's most hilly routes. Cueno said then, if the program is successful, the nonprofit could look to expand the program to other parts of town, like the universities, the 4th Street business corridor and the eastern part of downtown, near Fitgers.

Cueno said he doesn't yet know how much it will cost to use the bikes, but he expects the amount to be small. Part of the program's goal would be to provide a cheap, accessible, healthy and sustainable transportation option, he added.

In Superior, bikes cost $1 for every 30 minutes of use, though there are also monthly and annual membership options that could cheapen the cost for frequent riders.

Both Cueno and Paine said by using the same vendor, Duluth and Superior facilitate the possibility of linking the Twin Ports' bike-share programs at some point down the road, perhaps with bike-docking stations on either side of the Bond Bridge.

Paine added that to grow Superior's program any more, he thinks the city would have to build more stations and add bikes to its fleet — an option he's exploring for when the city's contract with Zagster is up for renewal next September.

The Duluth City Council will vote Tuesday on a proposed plan to allocate its $12 million from next year's tourism tax collections, which come from food, beverage and lodging taxes.