DULUTH — A state road project that desecrated Native American graves is “starting from scratch” next year after burial recovery wraps up this fall, Minnesota Department of Transportation officials said at a community meeting Wednesday night.

The archaeological study of the disturbed ground on the far western edge of Duluth was completed earlier this month, and now MnDOT crews will be racing the weather to return soil to the cemetery area so it can be officially designated.

Work on the Mission Creek bridge replacement stopped in spring 2017 after members of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa told the state the area was likely a burial site, but not before human remains were unearthed. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and Office of the State Archaeologist have been surveying the land and its history since.

On Wednesday night neighborhood residents asked, as band members had before, why work that took years of planning proceeded when there were historical records of burial grounds in the area.

“It is apparent that the cemetery has been previously disturbed, probably more than once,” MnDOT spokesperson Stephanie Christensen told the dozen folks who live near the work site in Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood. “It should not have happened in the first place. At this point it’s just a matter of stopping and doing what is right and what should have been done a long time ago.”

Though officials expect the soil will be back in place within a month, there is still landscaping planning and work to be done, and a reinterment ceremony is not yet planned but likely.

Security will remain at the site over the winter, as it has drawn a number of visitors and people going places they shouldn’t, Christensen said.

“There’s a surprising amount of curiosity,” she said.

Disturbing a cemetery area is a felony, according to the state Private Cemeteries Act.

The bridge project is headed back to the planning stage and will likely take until 2023 to start construction — though it currently does not have money to do so. Project manager Randy Costley said the planning would be expedited as much as possible.