Dulono’s Pizza, providing food and drink — and the occasional bluegrass music and stand-up comedy — over its 60 years on W. Lake Street, is closing down its original locale for good Sunday and consolidating operations at its restaurant in the Warehouse District.

“We are moving our dine-in and takeout services from our Uptown location to our new full-service bar and restaurant” at 118 N. 4th St., the business announced on Facebook.

“For everyone that is understandably upset, this was something that [was] forced on us by the inability to either purchase the property or work out a news lease with the [property] owners,” the posting continued.

“For the 62% of our business, which is delivery, nothing will change,” the restaurant pledged.

Dulono’s opened on Lake Street in 1957. The Warehouse District spot debuted earlier this year. There are also Dulono’s outlets in Mahtomedi and Woodbury.