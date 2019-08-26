A Minneapolis man with a blood-alcohol concentration four times the legal limit to drive allegedly fell asleep and rolled onto and killed his infant son last year, according to charges.

Gabriel T. Farnsworth, 36, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for allegedly killing his eight-week-old son on Oct. 30, 2018. Farnsworth’s wife, the mother of the baby, was out of town at the time, leaving him as the sole caretaker.

“While he appeared distraught, he also appeared to police to be intoxicated,” the charges said. “Defendant was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet. Police attempted to administer a Preliminary Breath Test but Defendant was unable to follow directions to provide a suitable sample.”

Authorities later allegedly found six 16-ounce empty beer cans “strewn in different rooms” of the house and a nearly empty 750-millileter bottle of whiskey in a closet.

According to the complaint: Farnsworth called 911 about 6:04 a.m. to report that his son was not breathing at their home in the 4100 block of 31st Avenue South.

“It’s dead,” Farnsworth allegedly told police when he greeted them at the door and handed them the child.

Police and emergency personnel at the scene were unable to revive the baby or detect a pulse. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), where he was pronounced dead.

Farnsworth allegedly told police at the scene that he put the baby in bed with him about 4 a.m. and woke up around 6 a.m. to find him not breathing.

Police were transporting Farnsworth downtown when he passed out in the squad car and could not be awakened, according to the charges. Police took him to HCMC to be treated for acute intoxication. A blood sample taken from him three hours after the 911 call showed an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.32.

Farnsworth allegedly told police later that afternoon that he placed the baby in bed with him because it would get the child to fall asleep easier. He also allegedly admitted to drinking a few beers the previous day, but denied drinking or possessing any hard liquor. Receipts confirmed that a bottle of whiskey was sold to Farnsworth the previous day at 9:41 p.m., according to the complaint.

Farnsworth’s wife flew home after hearing of the death, and told police that she last spoke with him at 1 a.m. and could not reach him afterward. She summoned a neighbor was able to wake him up at 5:45 a.m.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office could not determine the infant’s cause of death, but found that unsafe sleep was a contributing factor and that there were several signs of asphyxiation. Natural causes and other contributors were ruled out as causes of his death.

Farnsworth pleaded guilty in 2017 and 2018 to driving while intoxicated in two separate cases. In one instance, he drove his car into a grassy area and struck a tree, snapping it in half.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib