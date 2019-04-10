Police in West St. Paul say they are looking for the vandals who ripped up the turf at city’s sports complex over the weekend and did at least $4,000 worth of damage.

Somebody in a vehicle drove onto the baseball and soccer fields at the Sports Complex at Oakdale and Wentworth Avenues and did doughnuts that left ruts in the soft ground, the police said in a Facebook posting.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anybody with information can call the police department at 651-552-4200, leave a message through the department’s Facebook page, e-mail at social@wspmn.gov or submit an anonymous tip.

The vandalism comes about two weeks after a pair of men were charged with inflicting heavy damage on soccer fields in Hastings. Edward L. Mears, 26, and Asa A. Soine, 27, both of Hastings, were each charged with one count of criminal damage to property in connection with damage done late on March 24 at Veterans Athletic Complex, where the two allegedly drove a vehicle onto the fields and tore up about 200,000 square feet of turf. In some places, the vandals spun doughnuts and left ruts 8 to 10 inches deep, police said.

The fields at the park were rendered unusable and damage was estimated at $137,000 to replace the sod.