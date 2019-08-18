Three members of a Rhinelander, Wis., family were injured Saturday after a driver swerved to avoid a bear cub and struck their vehicle head-on.

Just after 1 p.m., Joseph Seppala, 30, of Esko was driving a Ford F-150 west on Hwy. 2 in Floodwood Township when a bear cub ran into the road, according to the State Patrol.

The Ford swerved, crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brett Mckinney, 45, the patrol said.

Mckinney and two passengers, Jody Mckinney, 46, and Taylor Mckinney, 9, were taken to Essentia Health in Duluth, where they were treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening. Seppala was not injured.