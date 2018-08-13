The driver of a car that rolled over in St. Paul during the weekend has died, police said Monday.

The man, whose identity will be released after notification of relatives, struck a bicyclist, fled and crashed Sunday.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman, said Monday that it’s unclear what led to the driver’s actions.

According to police: the driver struck a bicyclist and then rolled his vehicle over at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and L’Orient Street. Two other occupants in the man’s car were also injured; their conditions were not immediately known Monday.

Police said that the bicyclist appeared physically “OK” after the collision.

