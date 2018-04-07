Authorities have identified the 30-year-old man killed when his car slammed into another vehicle in Minnetonka on Friday after a short police chase.

The Minnesota State Patrol said David Phillip Baxter of Montrose, Minn., died when his car slammed into another vehicle just before 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Atwater Street. The crash critically injured the driver of the other vehicle.

Officers began pursuing Baxter’s vehicle, a 1999 Mercury Tracer, after they spotted him speeding. Police soon called off the chase when its speeds got too dangerous, according to authorities.

“Despite police officers signaling their presence, the vehicle continued to flee,” the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Officers reportedly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle and a short time later came upon” the fatal crash.

Baxter continued to speed east on Minnetonka Boulevard, passing other vehicles, when he entered the westbound lane and hit a 2015 Volvo head-on, according to the State Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Map: Fatal crash after police chase Map: Fatal crash after police chase

The Volvo driver, Karen Ann Webster, 59, of Minnetonka, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with what the patrol called life-threatening injuries.