An SUV driver swerved to miss a vehicle at a central Minnesota intersection, continued into a pasture and fatally struck a cow, authorities in Stearns County said.

The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. Saturday near County roads 9 and 21, about 3 miles north of Eden Valley, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Christopher Madigan, 31, of Eden Valley, did not require any medical attention.

Madigan was heading south on County Road 9, and a vehicle pulled out in front of him from County Road 21.

Madigan swerved to the left into a ditch, then into the pasture, where he hit the cow.

The cow's owner was notified.

Paul Walsh