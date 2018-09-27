A 74-year-old woman from Virginia, Minn., was fatally injured just before 5 a.m. Thursday when the driver of the car she was in swerved to miss a deer on a St. Louis County road and hit a tree, authorities said.

When first responders arrived to the scene in Side Lake, Minn., they found the driver, a 53-year-old Hibbing man, injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He lost control of the car when he swerved to miss a deer in the road. The car then left the road and struck a tree. His passenger was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending notification of family, the Sheriff’s Office said.