A driver ran over and killed a woman in a Maplewood street early Sunday in what police say followed “a dispute of some type.”
The incident occurred about 12:40 a.m. near Londin Lane and Crestview Drive, where police and fire personnel located the woman in the road. She was declared dead at the scene, police said.
“A dispute of some type had taken place, possibly between the deceased and another person,” a police statement read.
Police did not identify the woman or say whether the dispute involved the driver or someone else. Authorities also did not say whether the motorist stayed at the scene or left.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police in the investigation.
