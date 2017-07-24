Star Tribune file photo: TOM WALLACE

Jimmy John's is the "freaky fast" sandwich chain that specializes in delivery anytime anywhere, and apparently that includes bringing dinner to motorists blocking traffic on the freeway.

A driver whose car stalled out July 2 on a north metro freeway placed an order while he waited for help to arrive. As a State Trooper arrived at 5:18 p.m. to push the man's vehicle out of the northbound lanes of I-35W at County Road E2 in Arden Hills, so did a Jimmy John's vehicle to make the roadside delivery.

"At that moment, the driver for Jimmy John's said someone from this address ordered Jimmy John's," the trooper's report said. "At that moment, my driver stuck his head out the window of his truck and said, 'that was me.' I guess Jimmy John's really does deliver anywhere fast."

The trooper pushed the hungry driver's vehicle off the freeway and into a nearby parking lot. Then issued the food-ordering driver a citation for driving with a suspended license.