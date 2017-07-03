A veteran race car driver hit a concrete wall during a competition at Brainerd International Raceway and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon at a turn on the 2 1/2-mile road course during a Sports Car Club of America race, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the race car driver community were mourning the death of Mel Shaw, 70, of Vorhees, N.J., during a 12-lap race. The Sheriff's Office said Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our prayers go out to Mel Shaw and his family," said a Facebook posting by Atlanta-based Cool Shirt Systems, which makes undergarments for drivers. "Very sad day for the Trans Am family."

Shaw had been involved in racing for roughly a half-century as a driver and team owner, according to an online biography on the website of his property acquisition business, Bay Commercial Group. Racing took him to the Midwest, Florida and Canada, the bio continued.

Shaw's wife and business partner, Deb Gilmore, was at the raceway and was consoled by others trackside soon after the crash.

Spectator Larry Gau, of Dayton, told the Brainerd Dispatch that "it was very obvious that this particular car was not slowing down enough. "He was downshifting, trying to slow down ... He basically went straight off the end of the track with the throttle accelerating and went almost straight into the wall."

Shaw was moving above 100 miles per hour as "his car kept revving up," another spectator, Steve Hindman, of nearby Baxter, told the Dispatch.

This is the first fatality at the track since September 2001, when motorcyclist Tyson Berger, 26, of Crosslake, Minn., was hit by a competitor.