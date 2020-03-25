A motorist struck and killed a woman walking on the shoulder of a road northwest of the Twin Cities, and he has been jailed on suspicion of being impaired, authorities in Sherburne County said Tuesday.

Catherine Lynn, 69, was hit late Monday afternoon as she walked along County Road 2, southeast of Prince­ton and less than a mile from her home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Motorist Thomas Wade Jones, 55, of Princeton, stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Jones remains jailed pending charges and results from a blood test to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes one conviction for drunken driving and two for driving after having his license canceled.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Lynn and a man were walking east on the shoulder and facing westbound traffic on the two-lane road about 4:25 p.m., when Jones’ eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit her.

The man with her, described by the Sheriff’s Office as her longtime partner, was not injured.