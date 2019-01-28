An SUV driver from the Twin Cities lost control of her vehicle on a slick interstate in southern Minnesota, crashed and died, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 10:35 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 in Emerald Township, according to the State Patrol.

The driver was identified as Jenna E. Reeves, 23, of St. Paul. A passenger, 26-year-old Morgan A. Bartholomew, of Mankato, suffered noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

“Just wanted to let everyone know that I’m fine,” Bartholomew wrote on Facebook. “Just very bruised and battered on my right side but will be good with a little time.”

Reeves’ fiancé, Jeff Meier, wrote on Facebook that the two of them “talked about raising children, getting married and selling our house for a luxury RV and going wherever the weather took us.”

Reeves was a professional photographer, operating her business as Pure Joy Photography.

Reeves was heading west on I-90 about 30 miles west of Albert Lea, when her vehicle left the snowy interstate and rolled, according to the patrol.

Both occupants had on seat belts, the patrol added.