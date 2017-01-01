A late-night motorist’s erratic driving in western Wisconsin got the attention of a sheriff’s deputy, prompting a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect rolling his pickup truck and dying, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 2:40 a.m. Friday in Luck and ended with the crash on a nearby state highway, according to the Polk County

The identity of the unbelted driver, a 22-year-old man from nearby Amery who was thrown from the pickup, has yet to be released. Two others in the vehicle were treated for noncritical injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The patrolling deputy saw a pickup leave the road near the intersection of Main Street and E. Butternut Avenue in Luck and then return to the road. The deputy activated his emergency lights, and the driver sped away.

The pickup continued east on Butternut to 7th Street, where it turned south past Luck High School. It went around Big Butternut Lake and onto S. Shore Drive to 150th Street, where it turned south “at a high rate of speed.”

From there, the pickup got onto State Hwy. 46, soon left the road and rolled over south of Luck.