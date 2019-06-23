A camper crashed and caught fire in northwestern Wisconsin, killing the driver, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 4:35 p.m. Saturday about 2 miles east of Dresser, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The camper had been heading east on Ravine Drive, strayed to the right, went into the ditch and struck several trees before it caught fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have yet to identify the driver or disclose why the camper went off the road.