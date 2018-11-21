A motorist was killed after she hit a bus carrying a high school girls’ basketball team in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision involving a car and the Amery High School bus occurred about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 48 just west of Rice Lake, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

The 22 students, four coaches and driver were treated at the scene and released, the Sheriff’s Office said. They had just left Rice Lake after a game and were early into their 40-mile return west to Amery.

The car’s lone occupant, 55-year-old Joy Tew, of Rice Lake, died at the scene.

Tew crossed the centerline and hit the bus heading the other way, according to the Sheriff’s Office.