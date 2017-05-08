Authorities say they have arrested the motorist suspected of running a red light and fatally hitting a Monticello school employee driving to work early this year.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Morales had a loaded handgun and methamphetamine on him at the time of his apprehension outside an apartment in New Brighton on Thursday.

Felony charges against Garcia-Morales could come as soon as Monday in connection with the Feb. 22 death of Matthew D. Barthel, 33, of Big Lake.

At the time of the crash, just west of Big Lake at Hwy. 10 and County Road 81, Barthel was about 3 miles from arriving at his job in technology support for the Monticello School District.

The impact of Garcia-Morales' SUV sent Barthel's car into another vehicle sitting at the intersection, according to the State Patrol. That driver was not hurt.

Barthel, married and the father of two young children, was a sheriff's deputy for roughly six years in Wright County and joined the district in 2013. Monticello Superintendent Jim Johnson described Barthel as "the voice of our help desk."

Matthew D. Barthel

Garcia-Morales was hospitalized after the crash with noncritical injuries and subsequently released. A warrant was then issued for his arrest on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

In the past 10 years, Garcia-Morales has been convicted in Minnesota at least five times for driving without a valid license. State officials were checking Monday about whether Garcia-Morales was properly licensed at the time of the crash.

His criminal history in the state also includes convictions for disorderly conduct, domestic assault, malicious punishment of a child and receiving stolen property.