A motorist in a two-vehicle crash in Minnetonka has died six days later, authorities said Saturday.

The collision occurred about 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 2 on Boulder Creek Drive at Townline Road, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Douglas B. Lind, 76, of Eden Prairie, died on Thursday at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park from head injuries, the examiner’s office said.

Police have yet to disclose specifics about the crash.