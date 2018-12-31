A 19-year-old driver lost control of his car on a road in the northwest Twin Cities and was killed after it spun into the path of another vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 18200 block of 263rd Avenue NW. in Orrock Township, just west of Zimmerman, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Noah K. Johnson of nearby Big Lake was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The other motorist, 41-year-old Tamra J. Korbel of Buffalo, Minn., and her passenger, 12-year-old Davianna M. Keller, were taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. Korbel was in fair condition Monday afternoon, said a hospital spokeswoman, who said she did not have permission to discuss the girl's injuries.

Johnson was heading west on 263rd Avenue when his car "began to spin and then ended up in the eastbound lane," a Sheriff's Office statement read. Korbel's car broadsided Johnson's vehicle. His Mercury Sable was hit T-bone-style by a Buick Century. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle came on the scene after the initial crash and hit the Buick. The driver of that vehicle was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel.