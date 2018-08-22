DRIFT BOATS ON THE RISE
For centuries, Minnesota has been home to nearly every type of boat imagined — and remains so. From 10-foot prams launched for kids’ sailing lessons to oceangoing ships docked in Duluth Harbor, most anything that floats can be found on state waters. Increasingly, this includes drift boats, or double-ended river craft that typically are rowed. Drift boats now semi-regularly ply portions of the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers, allowing anglers maneuverable craft to cast for smallmouth bass, among other species.
Dennis Anderson
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Pitino's Gophers open Big Ten play at Ohio State, return to face Nebraska
Three of the final four Big Ten games for Richard Pitino's team are on the road.
Sports
Shurmur has praise for Bridgewater
Reunited in New York but with different teams, Pat Shurmur has a piece of advice for the NFL about Teddy Bridgewater."Don't sleep on Teddy," the…
Sports
O-line woes could be even worse
In March 2017, left tackles Matt Kalil and Riley Reiff were free agents. It was reported that Kalil, drafted No. 4 overall by the Vikings…
Twins
Giants catcher Buster Posey facing season-ending hip surgery
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey might need hip surgery that would end his season.
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: A catch worth holding up
A look at this week's memorable catches from area waters.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.