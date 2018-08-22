DRIFT BOATS ON THE RISE

For centuries, Minnesota has been home to nearly every type of boat imagined — and remains so. From 10-foot prams launched for kids’ sailing lessons to oceangoing ships docked in Duluth Harbor, most anything that floats can be found on state waters. Increasingly, this includes drift boats, or double-ended river craft that typically are rowed. Drift boats now semi-regularly ply portions of the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers, allowing anglers maneuverable craft to cast for smallmouth bass, among other species.

Dennis Anderson