Works on paper re-imagined

Black feminist theorist bell hooks' writing on memory and the body inspired Thai-American curator Tricia Heuring's exhibition "Rituals of Regard and Recollection," a selection of works-on-paper from the JoAnn Gonzalez Hickey Collection that explore themes of the body and history, the relationship between drawing and abstraction, and the notion that drawing can be a form of record. Twenty artists are represented in the show at Macalester College's Law Warschaw Gallery, including Pope.L, whose work questions American cultural values and currently is on display at MoMA in New York. Heuring is co-founder of Public Functionary, the art venue that let go of its lease in northeast Minneapolis last April after seven years and is currently on the hunt for a new space. This is Heuring's first curatorial endeavor outside of Public Functionary in six years. (Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri. with curator remarks at 7 p.m. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Tue. & Fri.; 10-8 Wed.-Thu.; noon-4 Sat.-Sun. Ends March 8. Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul. Free. 651-696-6416 or macalester.edu/gallery)

alicia eler