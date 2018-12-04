The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Tuesday released dashcam video of a high speed pursuit that ended last summer when a fleeing driver crashed into a north Minneapolis playground injuring three children, two of them seriously.

The dramatic and graphic six-minute video follows troopers as they attempted to stop Kabaar Powell, 27, for speeding on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis on June 11. They followed him at speeds that reached 80 miles per hour as Powell exited the freeway and raced along city streets. Powell blew through more than 20 stop signs until he made what the patrol called an “unprecedented” left turn into a park near Jenny Lind Elementary School and struck the children.

Powell ran from the scene, but troopers apprehended him a short distance away. The video, which does not show the moment he hit the children, was released Tuesday because the opportunity for Powell to appeal his sentence has passed.

Powell was charged with two counts of fleeing an officer and causing great and substantial bodily harm, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, and one count of possessing a pistol without a permit. He pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced in August to 33 months in prison.

Two of the children, Kayden Peltier and his sister Lillie, who were 2 and 4 at the time of the crash, were severely hurt. The third child, Konnor, who was 3, suffered noncritical injuries.

On Tuesday, Col. Matt Langer of the State Patrol said the pursuit fell within the agency’s guidelines, but that the patrol continues to review its policies on chases.